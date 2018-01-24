Downtown Disney District to debut Ballast Point brewery

Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, California (Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports, Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Heading to Anaheim, Calif.? Grab your beer goggles; San Diego’s Ballast Point will open Downtown Disney District’s first brewery later this year.

Alcohol just outside Anaheim’s Disneyland Park — The (booze-less) Happiest Place on Earth — is nothing new, considering that the adjacent Disney California Adventure Park and Downtown Disney District (the latter is open to the public without a ticket) have both served alcohol since opening in 2001. Disneyland Park, however, remains so dry that it’s a miracle Mickey ever whistled. Walt Disney, eternally PG-13, was a known teetotaler —the park still bans alcohol to keep in line with its founder’s vision.



With Downtown Disney District just outside, beer is knocking on its door like never before — it’s what the people want, Walt.

“Disney approached us with this opportunity,” says Marty Birkel, president of Ballast Point, which sells beer at several of Disney’s local venues. “There are so many incredible breweries in the SoCal area, so we were really honored to be tapped by Disney.”

Ballast Point’s new space, planned to open late this year, will include an outdoor beer garden with cabana-style seats as part of the 7,300-square-foot brewery, tasting room and kitchen. It will follow the opening of another beverage shake-up: NYC’s Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, too, will open a location in Downtown Disney District this year. In what Ballast Point is calling a “three-barrel research and development brewery,” of-age patrons will find the San Diego-based brewery’s signature lineup (including its flagship Sculpin IPA) as well as limited-edition beers only available at its Downtown Disney location.

An expected seating capacity will be around 225, and there will be approximately 100 draft handles for pouring beer — almost one handle for every two guests.

The restaurant’s menu, similar to Ballast Point’s other brewpubs, subscribes to casual San Diego vibes with items like Baja-style, line-caught fish tacos and house-made pretzels served with beer-infused mustard and cheese. In addition to a kid’s menu (it’s still family-friendly, folks), the kitchen will serve vegetarian and gluten-free options.

“Our guests are constantly asking for new and innovative dining experiences, and Ballast Point’s selection of award-winning beers, locally inspired cuisine and friendly atmosphere make them a perfect fit,” says Patrick Finnegan, vice president of Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney, in a press release.

In the past, Disney’s shifting tolerance has had the tendency to pique interest. In 2012, Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Florida, the most visited theme park in the world, stirred excitement when it began to sell wine and beer at the French-leaning Be Our Guest restaurant, breaking the Florida park’s 41-year ban (alcohol was already sold nearby, like at EPCOT’s Biergarten, but never inside the Magic Kingdom park). It remained the park’s only alcohol-friendly venue until 2017, when Magic Kingdom started selling beer and wine at four more of its restaurants.

The opening is just one of many for Ballast Point, adding to its six tasting rooms in California, a brewery and tasting room in Daleville, Va., and an upcoming Midwest outpost, a brewery and restaurant, which will open in Chicago. The Downtown Disney District location won’t only be a first for Disney, but the brewery’s first in Orange County.

“Being Disney, it was important for us to create an experience the whole family can enjoy,” says Birkel. And at least for some visitors, a little extra beer might just make that “whole family” experience a little more, well, cheery.

