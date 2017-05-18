Downtown Jackson fire shuts down Main Street

Firefighters in Jackson expect Main Street to be closed for a majority of the day following a fire downtown.

According to a Facebook post by the Jackson Fire Department, just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday, firefighters started receiving reports of a structure fire at 31 Main Street. Upon arrival, units were greeted with heavy smoke and fire in buildings, spreading to one apartment over one of those businesses.

Two residents from apartments above the businesses have been displaced. No injuries or fatalities have been confirmed. Three businesses suffered damages.

As of the latest update at 6 a.m., Main Street remains closed and will continue to be so for some time. Firefighters are asking residents to stay clear of the area as Main Street is currently closed just North of Court Street to Broadway.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Jackson Fire Department was assisted by Sutter Creek Fire District, City of Ione Fire Department, CAL FIRE, Amador Fire, Jackson Police Department, Jackson Building Department and Jackson Public Works.

