Downtown Sacramento poised for renewal

As slogans go, “Sacramento: it’s cheaper than the Bay Area!” isn’t exactly a ringing endorsement. But not so long ago, that seemed to be the city's distinguishing characteristic.

The Downtown Sacramento Partnership prefers something more along the lines of “Sacramento: the next great American city!” which has been the rallying call of the Sacramento Kings, who’ve made a big investment in the city of late.

A quick tour of the Internet shows competition is hot for that designation, but Michael Ault, the partnership’s executive director, said Sacramento could be a lot closer to it than many residents might think.

With the opening of the Golden 1 Center, the Railyard project about to launch, the Kings’ purchase of K and L Street properties for a mixed-use retail and housing development, among other residential and retail projects in the works, downtown is a hotbed of activity. About three-quarters of $1 billion have changed hands so far. For the first time in its 20-year history, Ault’s office is getting calls and inquiries instead of making them.

"Now it’s a matter of capitalizing on the momentum," Ault said. "We realize we’ve got one chance with this. The downtown buzz has grabbed the interest of downtown workers living out on the US 50 and Interstate 80 corridors, tired of their long morning commutes and interested in the possibilities of a downtown lifestyle.

A revamped Old Sacramento riverfront, streetcar lines connecting downtown with adjacent neighborhoods, and the nurturing of downtown as a unique destination for shopping, dining and entertainment are items on the Downtown Partnership’s wish list.

The “unique” part of the destination is important, said Valarie Mamone, senior manager of business development. The organization’s market research indicates that’s what it will take to bring millennial and baby boomer shoppers downtown.

“They want to buy things they’re not seeing at the mall,” Mamone said.

The partnership wants to bring in more men’s, women’s and children’s specialty clothing, home goods, cosmetics and grocers, both to attract shoppers and “complete the experience for residents.”

One obstacle to overcome is the “government town” mindset that relegates downtown to an afterthought, with businesses catering to the needs of the workers arriving around 8 a.m. and heading back to the suburbs at 5 p.m. This business model limits most economic activity to a few hours of the day, turning it to a ghost town after hours.

Another bad habit is a reflexively dismissive attitude held by many Sacramento residents -- an attitude that doesn’t square with the region’s real assets: its climate, restaurants, shops, cultural amenities, trees, rivers, and friendly people, to name a few.

On his visits to other cities, Ault is often struck by the way that their chambers of commerce are working to nurture qualities and attributes that Sacramento already has.

“We could be better champions than we are,” he said.

