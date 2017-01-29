Dozens gather at Sacramento Airport to protest Trump immigration plan

Dozens of people gathered at Sacramento's International Airport Sunday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump's executive order banning citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.
Rallies underway in Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Washington, Los Angeles and other cities Sunday drew thousands, part of a groundswell of fury that erupted at airports across the nation Saturday and showed no signs of abating.
