Dozens of Northern California schools closed due to wildfires

Fires continue to rage in Northern California's wine country on Monday. (KGO-TV) (Photo: KGO)

Wildfires across Northern California prompted mandatory evacuations in four counties Monday as flames destroyed at least 1,500 homes and threatened thousands of others.

Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties because of the effects of the fires.

At least 20,000 people have been evacuated.

The fires currently burning are:

Lobo Fire: Nevada County, 500 acres

Cherokee Fire: Butte County, 1,000 acres

Cascade Fire: Yuba County, 5,000 acres

Tubbs Fire: Napa County, 20,000 acres

Atlas Fire: Napa County, 5,000 acres

McCourtney Fire: Nevada County, 150 acres

Nuns Fire: Sonoma County, 300 acres

Patrick Fire: Napa County, 100 acres

Point Fire: Calaveras County. 150 acres

Potter Fire: Mendocino County, 1,500 acres

Redwood Fire: Mendocino County, 4,500 acres

Grass Valley School District officials said the following schools will be closed for the day: Bell Hill Academy

Margaret G. Scotten School

Lyman Gilmore Middle School

Grass Valley Charter School

Our Kids’ Place Preschool

Grass Valley Little Learners

Before and After School Program

PIP Program Police officials also confirmed that Nevada City Schools will be closed for the day. Day classes at the Grass Valley Campus of Sierra College are canceled as well. Officials will decide at 4 p.m. if night classes will proceed or not. Penn Valley Union Elementary Schools and Clear Creek will also be closed, according to Nevada County OES.

Here is a list of schools closed for the day in the North Bay, according to KGO:

All Calistoga schools

All Napa Valley Unified Schools

All Santa Rosa City Schools

Santa Rosa Junior College

All Sonoma Valley Unified Schools

Sonoma State University

Additionally, New Beginnings and Orr Creek will be closed for the day in Mendocino County.

Ukiah Unified Schools are closed Monday, as well as St. Mary's School in Ukiah. Willits Unified Schools will also be closed, according to KGO.

