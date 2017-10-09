Dozens of Northern California schools closed due to wildfires

Wildfires across Northern California prompted mandatory evacuations in four counties Monday as flames destroyed at least 1,500 homes and threatened thousands of others.
Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties because of the effects of the fires.
At least 20,000 people have been evacuated.
- Lobo Fire: Nevada County, 500 acres
- Cherokee Fire: Butte County, 1,000 acres
- Cascade Fire: Yuba County, 5,000 acres
- Tubbs Fire: Napa County, 20,000 acres
- Atlas Fire: Napa County, 5,000 acres
- McCourtney Fire: Nevada County, 150 acres
- Nuns Fire: Sonoma County, 300 acres
- Patrick Fire: Napa County, 100 acres
- Point Fire: Calaveras County. 150 acres
- Potter Fire: Mendocino County, 1,500 acres
- Redwood Fire: Mendocino County, 4,500 acres
- Bell Hill Academy
- Margaret G. Scotten School
- Lyman Gilmore Middle School
- Grass Valley Charter School
- Our Kids’ Place Preschool
- Grass Valley Little Learners
- Before and After School Program
- PIP Program
Police officials also confirmed that Nevada City Schools will be closed for the day. Day classes at the Grass Valley Campus of Sierra College are canceled as well. Officials will decide at 4 p.m. if night classes will proceed or not. Penn Valley Union Elementary Schools and Clear Creek will also be closed, according to Nevada County OES.
Here is a list of schools closed for the day in the North Bay, according to KGO:
- All Calistoga schools
- All Napa Valley Unified Schools
- All Santa Rosa City Schools
- Santa Rosa Junior College
- All Sonoma Valley Unified Schools
- Sonoma State University
Additionally, New Beginnings and Orr Creek will be closed for the day in Mendocino County.
Ukiah Unified Schools are closed Monday, as well as St. Mary's School in Ukiah. Willits Unified Schools will also be closed, according to KGO.
