Drama surrounds Sacramento's MLS bid

The Sacramento Republic FC logo (Photo: News10/KXTV)

Sacramento Republic FC appears to be giving weight to the rumor that Sacramento’s Major League Soccer application excluded mention of the hometown team.

On Tuesday, the MLS bid was submitted on behalf of owner Kevin Nagle. Republic FC president Warren Smith did not take part in the press conference.

Smith’s exclusion, plus the fact that Nagle changed his Twitter handle from @srfc_kevin to @KevinNagle MLS, helped spark rumors that Nagle’s MLS application did not reference Republic FC.

Sacramento Republic FC addressed the rumors in a statement published to its Facebook page Wednesday morning.

“If the bid submitted yesterday by Mr. Nagle did not include Sacramento Republic FC, it was in violation of our agreements and without our authorization; and we will take this up with the appropriate parties immediately,” the team wrote.

Fans are rallying around the local team, posting to social media with the hashtag #NoRepublicNoParty. Some are urging people to call Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s office. Steinberg attended the Tuesday press conference for the bid submission and congratulated Kevin Nagle on the application in a Facebook post.

ABC10 News has reached out to Republic FC about whether the team’s management has since reviewed the application that was submitted. ABC10 is also awaiting response from the mayor’s office.

Copyright 2016 KXTV