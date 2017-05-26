Driftwood in Folsom Lake is causing issues for boaters. (Photo: ABC10)

Folsom Lake is a popular place to head to for Memorial Day weekend — the unofficial start to summer.

If you’re planning on going to the lake this holiday, you might encounter more than just fish in the water.

We told you earlier this year that they're having a problem with driftwood buildup after a rainy season.

The past few weeks, contractors have been working non-stop to remove debris using various methods, including scooping out the tree limbs with a tractor. But with 90 miles of shoreline around Folsom Lake, the removal process has been a challenge.

Once you get to the beach, you'll find trees — or parts of them – that broke off upstream in the forest and eventually found their way here. Due to years of buildup from the drought, the driftwood has created a big mess not seen in more than a decade.

In April, Park Rangers were hoping to have the driftwood removed by Memorial Day weekend.

"There's obviously a very large quantity of it here, and then with the winds constantly changing, they're having to move their operations into different locations to try to corral all that wood that's in the water right now,” Ryan Steele, peace officer supervisor for California State Parks, said.

The cleanup is now expected to last into June. While the boat docks are open, the driftwood has kept some boaters from putting their boats in the water.

"There hasn't been any major boat accidents as a result of the driftwood, there have been a few boats that have had their props removed or damaged, and then obviously for those vessels that operate with a jet system, they can get a small twig stuck in there that disables the vessel,” Steele said.

Officials warn boaters to use caution, slow down and have a life jacket.

