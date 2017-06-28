KXTV
Driver dies after colliding with Stockton Police patrol car

Staff , KXTV 9:49 AM. PDT June 28, 2017

A driver is dead after colliding with a Stockton Police patrol vehicle Wednesday morning. 

According to the Stockton Police Department's Twitter page, the accident happened before 7 a.m. near the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Airport Way.

A short while later, the department tweeted the driver of the vehicle that collided with the patrol car died from complications of his injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC10 for more information as it becomes available.

