Driver dies after colliding with Stockton Police patrol car

Scene of vehicle accident involving police car. (Photo: Courtesy: Stockton Police Department)

A driver is dead after colliding with a Stockton Police patrol vehicle Wednesday morning.

According to the Stockton Police Department's Twitter page, the accident happened before 7 a.m. near the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Airport Way.

Traffic Alert: Traffic investigation involving a SPD unit at MLK Blvd & Airport Wy. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/BHynqXwnP0 — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) June 28, 2017

A short while later, the department tweeted the driver of the vehicle that collided with the patrol car died from complications of his injuries.

MLK/Airport Traffic Investigation Update: The driver of the other vehicle has succumbed to his injuries. Thoughts & Prayers are w/his family — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) June 28, 2017

