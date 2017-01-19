Drivers beware: Cars are sliding, some roads closed

Slippery roads and overnight snowfall created slick conditions for the Thursday morning commute.
Police radio announcements indicated a serious rollover crash about 5:30 a.m. near Bowers Mansion south of Reno. Trooper Dan Gordon with the Nevada Highway Patrol said injuries were unknown at this time. Roads in the area remain open.
Slide-offs in other areas around the city were reported Thursday morning and drivers were asked to travel with caution.
ROAD CLOSURES
CA-88 in Amador County
CA-89 in El Dorado County
SR-231 in Elko County
SR-446 in both directions from Sutcliffe to Nixon
CHAIN REQUIREMENTS
I-80 in Elko County, Washoe County and Placer County to Washoe County
SR-28 in Washoe, Douglas and Placer counties
Geiger Grade (SR-341)
Mount Rose Highway (SR-431)
US-395 in Douglas, Washoe, Mono counties
US-50 in Carson City, Douglas County
TAHOE AREA FORECAST
Thursday: Snow; high 33, low 24
Friday: Snow; high 33, low 22
Saturday: Snow; high 31, low 23
Sunday: Snow; high 31, low 23
