Drivers beware: Cars are sliding, some roads closed

Screen shot of CalTrans traffic cam at eastbound I-80 at Kingvale. (Photo: Courtesy CalTrans)

Slippery roads and overnight snowfall created slick conditions for the Thursday morning commute.

Police radio announcements indicated a serious rollover crash about 5:30 a.m. near Bowers Mansion south of Reno. Trooper Dan Gordon with the Nevada Highway Patrol said injuries were unknown at this time. Roads in the area remain open.

Slide-offs in other areas around the city were reported Thursday morning and drivers were asked to travel with caution.

ROAD CLOSURES

CA-88 in Amador County

CA-89 in El Dorado County

SR-231 in Elko County

SR-446 in both directions from Sutcliffe to Nixon

CHAIN REQUIREMENTS

I-80 in Elko County, Washoe County and Placer County to Washoe County

SR-28 in Washoe, Douglas and Placer counties

Geiger Grade (SR-341)

Mount Rose Highway (SR-431)

US-395 in Douglas, Washoe, Mono counties

US-50 in Carson City, Douglas County

TAHOE AREA FORECAST

Thursday: Snow; high 33, low 24

Friday: Snow; high 33, low 22

Saturday: Snow; high 31, low 23

Sunday: Snow; high 31, low 23

Copyright 2016 KXTV