Driving on levees hazardous, illegal

Driving motor vehicles on rain-soaked levees causes deep ruts that lead to erosion during heavy storms. It's also illegal in West Sacramento. Photo courtesy of City of West Sacramento.

West Sacramento requests that people refrain from driving motor vehicles of any kind on area levees. Trucks, cars and motorcycles driving on the rain-soaked levees have been causing deep ruts that can lead to severe erosion the next time it rains.

“In addition to potentially compromising the integrity of these levees, it increases the cost of maintenance,” according to a City of West Sacramento report.

Driving on levees is “illegal, dangerous and should be reported immediately,” the report said.

Residents who see this or any other suspicious activity on or around the levees are asked to report it to the West Sacramento Police Department at 916-372-3375.

