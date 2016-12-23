Driving to the Sierras with Dina and Kennelia

(Photo: ABC10)

You can't ski without driving to the mountains.

ABC10 Morning Blend's Dina Kupfer and Kennelia Stradwick headed up to the Sierras along I-80 for what was Kennelia’s first trip to the Lake Tahoe area since joining the ABC10 team.

The ladies made stopped at the Donner Rest Area, at just above 7,000 feet. This is a great spot to pull over, stretch your legs, maybe let the kids out of the car for a quick break and check out the snow for free!

The drive from Sacramento to Donner Rest Area is roughly 90 minutes on a clear day. If you're traveling in dicey conditions, it’s a good idea to pack water, food and blankets just in case the roads close for snow removal or if traffic gets backed up.

In California, chains or 4WD vehicles are required to get past chain control stations.

