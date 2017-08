Dutch Bros recalling eclipse glasses. (Photo: Courtesy: Facebook)

Did you get your total solar eclipse glasses from Dutch Bros?

You may be out of luck if you don't have a back-up pair.

The coffee chain is recalling the glasses they handed out at its stores and issued a recall Sunday night.

The coffee retailer said in its recall message customers can return the glasses at any Dutch Bros. store Monday and receive any drink for free.

© 2017 KXTV-TV