DWR reduces outflow from Oroville Dam spillway

The DWR says they’ve started reducing outflows from the Oroville Dam flood control spillway Thursday in order to aid in the removal of debris from the nearby diversion pool.

The process of removing the debris is key in the eventual reoperation of the Hyatt power plant, according to the DWR.

The overall reduced outflow will still allow for the reduction of reservoir levels inside the timeframes provided by DWR officials.

Officials say these decisions align with “typical reductions in water flow encountered when head pressures behind food control spillway gates are reduced as reservoir levels fall.”

