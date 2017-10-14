Early morning emergency evacuation orders issued in Sonoma County

At least one home is destroyed during an early mroning blaze that reached the edge of Sonoma.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department issued new evacuation orders due to wildfires for folks living in the valley early Saturday morning.

The following Sonoma Valley locations are now under Mandatory Evacuation:

7th St East from E Napa St to Denmark St.

North side of Denmark St from 7th St E to Napa Rd.

8th St E north of Denmark St.

E MacArthur St east of 7th St E

Quail Run Way, Hamblin Rd

“Please evacuate area immediately,” the Sheriff’s Department wrote on Twitter. “Check Sheriff's Office Facebook or Sonoma County EOC Hotline 707-565-3856.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) for the San Francisco Bay area tweeted that winds over Mt. Diablo were sustained at 40 miles per hour and wind gusts of 55 miles per hour.

“Offshore winds are now over the wildfires of Napa and Sonoma county, “ the NWS Bay Area tweeted. “Please heed any evacuation orders from local officials.”

Firefighters in Northern California have been battling more than 20 fires sprawling more than 220,000 beginning early this week.

ABC 10 News have crews on the way to the Sonoma Valley to give everyone a better picture of what the scene is like there. This is a developing story.

