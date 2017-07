East and westbound I-80 closed for wildfire debris clean-up. (Photo: Courtesy: Google Maps)

To clean up debris, parts of I-80 near the state line are closed this morning.

Westbound I-80 at Stateline closed at 7 a.m. due to fire cleanup. Eastbound I-80 closed 7:30 a.m.

Clean-up crews are estimated to take about two hours.

Commuters should use alternate routes.

© 2017 KXTV-TV