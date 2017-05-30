New owner takes over Twelve Rounds Brewing after social media backlash

Twelve Rounds Brewery CEO steps down after facing backlash for political comments. (ABC10/KXTV) (Photo: McCown, Kellie)

There's a new owner of Twelve Rounds brewing after the former owner, Daniel Murphy, made comments about the Women's March on Facebook.

Murphy criticized people and politicians calling it an "anti-Trump event."

Following the comments, people went on the brewery's Facebook page.

The new owner, Manny Cardoza, wanted to take on the business since it came with all of the equipment needed to start up a brewery.

