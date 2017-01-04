KXTV
Eastbound I-80 closes north of Colfax

Staff, ABC10 and Marcella Corona , mcorona@rgj.com , KXTV 3:04 PM. PST January 04, 2017

Be careful out there today if you're driving along Interstate 80.

Caltrans crews have officially re-closed eastbound lanes along I-80 just outside of Nyack, about 20 miles north of Colfax.

2:43 p.m. updates:

  • The Placer County Sheriff's 911-dispatch center was notified that Interstate 80 eastbound is closed at Nyack, due to weather. Please avoid that area as traffic is backed up.

As of 10:30 a.m.:

  • Interstate 80: Chains are required from west of Reno up to the town of Truckee.
  • Westbound U.S. 50 is closed from Interstate 395 to Lake Tahoe. The road is open eastbound.
  • Mt. Rose Highway eastbound at the summit closed due to a crash that caused property damage at the area.
  • Mountain roads and roads around Lake Tahoe: Chains or snow tires are required.

 

 

Two to 4 feet of snow were expected to cover the Tahoe area near ski resorts, and up to 2 inches in valley areas above 5,500 feet. That includes Virginia City, which will likely see 4 to 8 inches of snow.

The Sierra Avalanche Center in its Wednesday morning advisory reported high avalanche danger throughout the region on all aspects and elevations. That means natural and human-triggered avalanches are considered likely, and large, destructive avalanches could occur. A backcountry avalanche warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday.

The Reno Gazette-Journal contributed to this story.

