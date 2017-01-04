Eastbound I-80 closes north of Colfax

Be careful out there today. (Photo: Staab, Joshua)

Be careful out there today if you're driving along Interstate 80.

Caltrans crews have officially re-closed eastbound lanes along I-80 just outside of Nyack, about 20 miles north of Colfax.

2:43 p.m. updates:

The Placer County Sheriff's 911-dispatch center was notified that Interstate 80 eastbound is closed at Nyack, due to weather. Please avoid that area as traffic is backed up.

As of 10:30 a.m.:

Interstate 80: Chains are required from west of Reno up to the town of Truckee.

Westbound U.S. 50 is closed from Interstate 395 to Lake Tahoe. The road is open eastbound.

Mt. Rose Highway eastbound at the summit closed due to a crash that caused property damage at the area.

Mountain roads and roads around Lake Tahoe: Chains or snow tires are required.

US Hwy50 R-2 Chain Control to Meyers. Expect delays. Eastbound traffic being held at Echo and Westbound at Meyers for Avalanche control. pic.twitter.com/mUIfM3s0KG — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 4, 2017

I-80 over Donner Summit has Re-opened.



Chain Control:



I-80 is R2 Kingvale to Truckee.



Trucks are Maximum.... https://t.co/7LjtEWgpjl — CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) January 4, 2017

Two to 4 feet of snow were expected to cover the Tahoe area near ski resorts, and up to 2 inches in valley areas above 5,500 feet. That includes Virginia City, which will likely see 4 to 8 inches of snow.

The Sierra Avalanche Center in its Wednesday morning advisory reported high avalanche danger throughout the region on all aspects and elevations. That means natural and human-triggered avalanches are considered likely, and large, destructive avalanches could occur. A backcountry avalanche warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday.

Today the avalanche danger is: HIGH https://t.co/KdUyfOSwyu — Sierra Avy Center (@sierraavalanche) January 4, 2017

The Reno Gazette-Journal contributed to this story.

Copyright 2016 KXTV