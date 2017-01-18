Education secretary nominee viewed with skepticism by California educators

Betsy DeVos, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the Secretary of Education, testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Appointment of Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education could either give families more choices of where to send their children to school, or gut the public education system without providing quality alternatives, depending on who you ask.

The controversy largely stems from her advocacy of school vouchers, which would allow parents to apply their portion of public school funding to private or religious school tuition. In Sacramento, as everywhere, opinions are mixed – and strong.

“I think she’ll be a disaster for education,” said John Borsos, Executive Director of the Sacramento Teacher’s Association. “She has no experience in education; her political career has been designed to destroy public education.”

A voucher system as proposed by DeVos likely would most benefit middle to upper income families with the discretionary income to add to their vouchers for the cost of a quality private school. Low income families would have the most potential for ending up in poorly funded schools under this scheme. Margaret Spelling, education secretary in the George W. Bush administration, said in an interview with an NPR affiliate that the federal role in education is “a civil rights focus,” that is, ensuring that the rights of the poor, minorities and special needs students are protected.

Borsos said there aren’t any shortcuts to providing an education that will adequately prepare today’s students for tomorrow’s challenges.

“You can’t get a cutting edge economy on the cheap,” he said. “You have to make sure people are appropriately educated. There is no short cut, no bargain basement cut-rate solution.”

Only a small percentage of federal moneys go to funding public schools, which begs the question of how a voucher program would get off the ground.

Trump has spoken of “repurposing” about $20 billion in federal monies to fund a voucher program, which could possibly be bolstered with block grants and funding from state and city government, as explained by Margaret Spelling, former Secretary of Education in the George W. Bush administration in an interview with an NPR affiliate.

However, for already strained public schools, where class sizes have grown and funding for instructional materials have shrunk, any loss of resources is a step in the wrong direction.

Whether or not she could mandate that state and local government, DeVos’s agenda could “provide the kind of political support to create a broader legitimacy” for a voucher system, Borsos said.

The California School Boards Association is watching the process closely, said spokesman Troy Flint. In the event that DeVos is approved by the Senate, the association will do all it can to educate her on the needs and concerns of California’s unique student population.

“At the same time, we will vigorously oppose any policies that offend our core principles, which include a free public education for every student in California, a commitment to anti-discriminatory policies and practices, opposition to vouchers and support for the right of every student to feel safe in our schools,” Flint said in an email.

Although charter schools have been championed by DeVos, they don’t all champion her methods. A letter from the California Charter Schools Association to the California Legislature expressed opposition to a voucher program, saying “we believe that vouchers would be at odds with the needs of California’s public school system, and we will work actively to resist them from being forced upon our state.”

An informal Facebook poll on the ABC 10 page elicited mostly negative responses to DeVos’s nomination, with fourteen comments vehemently opposed, one in agreement and three others making disparaging comments about the current status of public education without explicitly approving DeVos’s methods.

Sacramento resident Laura Russell said DeVos would “undermine the wants of regular people, misrepresent the average public school family and their financial abilities, and push agendas that put money in her pocket by privatizing public education to destroy accountability. Also find ways to inject her religious and political agendas for the general public, anti science, anti choice and anti LGBTQ indoctrination through control over educational materials and curriculum.”

Elk Grove resident Jeffrey Edom said, “Hopefully we won’t allow her to do anything, regardless of whether she’s confirmed or not. She has no business being involved in educational administration at any level. She couldn’t apply for a single job in education in the state of California. She has no credentials, experience, or understanding of what education is, or the ramifications of her ludicrous ideas on privatization. We should ignore and resist any actions taken regarding education by this administration, as long as she is in charge.”

Phone calls Tuesday to a number of Sacramento private schools for their views on DeVos’s nomination and school voucher programs were unreturned as of Wednesday.

