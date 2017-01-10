El Dorado County declares state of emergency due to weather damages

A local state of emergency has been declared by El Dorado County Tuesday evening due to damages to infrastructure from recent severe weather events.

The decision came after the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to declare at a meeting.

A number of infrastructure problems have emerged from the weather, including:

Cosumnes Mine Road – Closed at the bridge over the North Fork of the Cosumnes River with a failed approach

Fort Jim Road – Closed at the Placerville end with a failing culvert that has caused extensive road damage

Kyburz Drive – Closed road with debris blocking the culvert and creating flooding

Land Slides – Numerous landslides on Salmon Falls Road and Rock Creek Road

Tree Fallings – There are numerous temporary road closings in the County due to over 50 downed trees

Flooding – County staff are responding to flooding calls and the damage in these areas are uncertain at this time

The emergency will be key in allowing County staff to start the process of infrastructure recovery more efficiently.

