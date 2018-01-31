El Dorado County deputies searching for credit card fraud suspects

(Photo: El Dorado County Sheriff's Office)

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects who made purchases using stolen credit cards.

Deputies received a report by a woman on fraudulent charges from her credit cards at two Walmart locations; one in Rancho Cordova and the other in Orangevale.

The couple made those purchases with smartphones, using stolen credit card numbers.

If you know anything regarding this incident, then call Deputy Carpenter at (530) 621-5168.

© 2018 KXTV-TV