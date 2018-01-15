KXTV
Close

Elderly woman sexually assaulted in Stockton, police searching for suspect

Staff , KXTV 5:15 PM. PST January 15, 2018

An elderly woman was allegedly sexually assaulted Sunday when after suspect came to the woman’s door asking for water, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The sexual assault of the 75-year-old woman occurred at 2400 block of Marsh St. Park District.

After the woman let the suspect in for a drink of water, the suspect struck her several times and began to sexually assault her, before fleeing when she started screaming, according to police.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in 20’s. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red sweat pants, and black and white shoes at the time of the alleged assault, officials said.

© 2018 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories