Elderly woman sexually assaulted in Stockton, police searching for suspect

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

An elderly woman was allegedly sexually assaulted Sunday when after suspect came to the woman’s door asking for water, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The sexual assault of the 75-year-old woman occurred at 2400 block of Marsh St. Park District.

After the woman let the suspect in for a drink of water, the suspect struck her several times and began to sexually assault her, before fleeing when she started screaming, according to police.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in 20’s. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red sweat pants, and black and white shoes at the time of the alleged assault, officials said.

© 2018 KXTV-TV