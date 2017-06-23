Felon headed to Sacramento wanted by El Dorado County Sheriff's Office

The El Dorado County Sherrif's Office is asking for the public's help finding a wanted felon headed to Sacramento. (Photo by the El Dorado County Sherrif's Department)

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a wanted felon it believes is headed to Sacramento.

The office got an anonymous call stating 25-year-old Alexander Childs had called a woman and told her he had taken off his ankle monitoring device a month ago. He also told the woman he was in Meyers and was headed to Sacramento, according to the office.

Childs has two active felony warrants issued for his arrest.

Law officials are asking for the public to be on the lookout for Childs. He is described as five feet, seven inches tall weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you've seen Childs, call the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office at 530-621-5655.

