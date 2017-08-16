Elementary School on lockdown in Rancho Cordova

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

Cordova Villa Elementary School is on lockdown while police investigate activity in the neighborhood.

The school went into lockdown after a foot pursuit began in the area, according to the Sacramento Sheriff.

Circumstances around the incident is unknown at this time, but police have said that the children and staff on campus are safe.

The Folsom Cordova Unified School District say that the Back to School Night at the elementary school is still happening unless police ask them to stay on lockdown for an extended period of time.

Parents are being notified.

