Elk Grove Casino project wins significant federal government ruling

A proposed $400 million Indian casino in Elk Grove took one step closer to becoming a reality Friday.

The U.S. Department of Interior made a major decision to put almost 36 acres of land in Elk Grove “into federal trust” for the Wilton Rancheria Indian Tribe, which is a major milestone in the tribe’s plans to build the resort and casino on a half-built mall site near Highway 99.

“After 58 years without a home, our people finally will have land,” said Wilton Rancheria Chairman Raymond Hitchcock in a press release. “This has been a long and hard struggle. We now can tell our elders that their blood, sweat and tears will have been worth it.”

This marks a major milestone in our plans to build a resort and casino that will create vital, lasting benefits for the city, the region and our Tribe,” he added.

Last year, the Elk Grove City Council officially approved a development agreement with the Howard Hughes Corporation. it allows them sell off some of the land they have on a mall site that was never finished.

However, a number of hurdles remain before this development fully comes to fruition. Casino opponents have received enough signatures to leave the future of the casino up to voters in the area.

