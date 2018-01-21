Elk Grove movie theater evacuated as precaution due to gas leak

Rows of empty red cinema seats (Photo: Michael Blann, (c) Michael Blann)

A movie theater in Elk Grove was evacuated Sunday evening as a precaution due to a gas leak, according to PG&E.

A spokesperson with PG&E says an employee with The Century Theatre, located at 9349 Big Horn Boulevard in Elk Grove, called the company regarding a gas leak around 3 p.m.

PG&E says they found the gas leak and shut off gas to the entire theater, and customers were evacuated out of caution.

The business will need to make repairs before they re-open. It's not yet known when that will happen, the spokesperson said.

