Elk Grove police investigating fatal shooting

Elk Grove police officers are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday night.

The department tweeted the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 5800 block of Spring Flower Driver. One person was shot and killed.

No other information was released. This is a developing story, refresh for more details as they come in.

Officers are investigating a shooting in the 5800 block of Spring Flower Dr around 9:55pm. Additional info to follow when available. — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) July 26, 2017

