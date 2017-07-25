KXTV
Elk Grove police investigating fatal shooting

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 10:58 PM. PDT July 25, 2017

Elk Grove police officers are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday night. 

The department tweeted the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 5800 block of Spring Flower Driver. One person was shot and killed. 

No other information was released. This is a developing story, refresh for more details as they come in. 

 

