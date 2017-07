Elk Grove police are requesting the public's assistance in locating an at-risk man who is missing.

Police are searching for 76-year-old James Blanton in the area of Paul Do Mar Way. Blanton has dementia and is considered at-risk.

Blanton went missing around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

If you see him, call (916) 691-5246

