Elk Grove robbery suspect at large

Police in Elk Grove are requesting the community’s assistance in identifying and locating the person responsible for a residential robbery.

On Aug. 16, at approximately 6:30 a.m., a suspect entered a Hawley Way residence through an open garage door. The unidentified suspect then took personal property from the kitchen.

During this time, the homeowner was inside the residence and confronted the suspect. When the suspect was confronted, he fled the residence and took more property on his way out.

The suspect was described as an African-American male in his 20’s to 30’s. He's roughly 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing on the front and back, a white t-shirt, black pants and black shoes with a white trim. The suspect was also wearing yellow and blue gloves at the time of the robbery.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department Detective Bureau at (916) 478-8060.

