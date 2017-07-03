Elk Grove shooting leaves one man dead in car

One man was found dead in a car after an Elk Grove shooting, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.
The incident happened in the 7500 block of Elk Grove Blvd.
Police received a call at around 9 p.m. and then arrived at the scene to find the unidentified man dead from gunshot wounds.
The investigation is ongoing, police are searching for suspects.
