Almost 100 lbs of marijuana seized in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE — Nearly 100 pounds of marijuana was seized in a drug bust by Elk Grove Police.

According to a press release, during a raid on Friday, Jan. 5, Elk Grove Police confiscated 500 plants and 94 pounds of cultivated marijuana. Jorge Betancourt, 34, of Modesto, was arrested after police raided an active marijuana cultivation operation.

Police also believe Betancourt was illegally siphoning off electricity from nearby residents to power heat lamps and other equipment.

