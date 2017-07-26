Attempted Elk Grove bank robbery suspect at large

Police are looking for a suspect connected with a Wednesday morning attempted bank robbery in Elk Grove. (Photo: Elk Grove Police Department)

Just before 9:30 a.m., the suspect walked into a Bank of America along Calvine Road, approached a teller and handed over a note demanding money, police said. When the teller did not respond, the suspect walked out of the bank without any money, escaping in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as an African-American man in his 20s, standing about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a black beanie, black sunglasses, a dark colored sweat jack with a logo, an orange button-up shirt and gray pants. The suspect also had wired earbuds in each ear.

