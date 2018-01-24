Broken water main closes Elk Grove street to traffic

Elk Grove Police are telling people to avoid this area of Elk Grove this morning after a water main broke near the auto mall.

**Traffic Alert** Westbound Elk Grove Blvd at Laguna Springs will be closed for the remainder of the day for repairs to a broken water main. Please avoid the area. Eastbound Elk Grove Blvd is still open. — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) January 24, 2018

According to Elk Grove PD, westbound Elk Grove Boulevard at Laguna Springs will be closed Wednesday as crews clean up the flooded area.

Officials said the flooding caused the road at Elk Grove Boulevard and Laguna Springs to buckle. No homes are affected from the water main break.

A potential detour commuters might take to get around the closed area is Laguna Boulevard to Big Horn Boulevard or Bruceville Road.

