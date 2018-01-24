KXTV
Broken water main closes Elk Grove street to traffic

Elk Grove Police are telling people to avoid this area of Elk Grove this morning after a water main broke near the auto mall.

According to Elk Grove PD, westbound Elk Grove Boulevard at Laguna Springs will be closed Wednesday as crews clean up the flooded area.

Officials said the flooding caused the road at Elk Grove Boulevard and Laguna Springs to buckle. No homes are affected from the water main break.

A potential detour commuters might take to get around the closed area is Laguna Boulevard to Big Horn Boulevard or Bruceville Road.

