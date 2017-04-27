Elk Grove Police ask for public's help identifying alleged Walgreens thieves

Photo: Elk Grove Police Department

There is always a camera somewhere.

The Elk Grove Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two suspects who allegedly robbed a Walgreens.

Police describe the first suspect as a black male in his 20’s, five feet, eight inches tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and light blue gloves.

Police describe the second suspect as a black male in his 20’s, five feet, 10 inches tall with a slim build. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt under a black crew neck sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and light blue gloves.

The robbery happened on Wednesday at around 3 p.m. Police said the suspects took a pharmacy employee by the arm and demanded medication. Both suspects took an undisclosed amount of medications from the pharmacy and fled the store on foot, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department Communications Center at 916-714-5115 or Crime Alert at 916-443-4357.

