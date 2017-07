The Elk Grove Police Department is searching for an at-risk man in Elk Grove. 83-year-old Pedro Mendoza was last seen in the area of Hood Franklin Road. (Photo: Elk Grove Police Department)

If anyone has any information, or finds Mendonza, police encourge them to call 916-691-5243

