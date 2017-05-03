Elk Grove School District responds to sexual misconduct incidences

John Richard Young, 53, of Sacramento was a teacher at Sheldon High School and the allegations stem from incidents that happened more than a year ago, said Elk Grove police investigators. (Photo: Elk Grove Police Department)

A teacher at an Elk Grove high school is under arrest following allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct between himself and a 17-year-old.

It is the seventh such incident to happen within the Elk Grove Unified School District within the past two years, district administrators said Wednesday.

The school district responded with a letter to community members and parents.

John Richard Young, 53, of Sacramento was a teacher at Sheldon High School and the allegations stem from incidents that happened more than a year ago, said Elk Grove police investigators.

Police became aware of the allegations on March 16 and an investigation was then launched, police said.

Young was arrested on May 2 at his home on a felony warrant.

The school district has responded to seven incidents of sexual misconduct with the past two years, including two at Sheldon High School, according to a district statement released Wednesday:

Sheldon High School (John (Juan) Young 5/2/17)

Cosumnes Oaks High School (Name withheld 4/20/17)

Marion Mix (Chris Navarette 2/24/17) - Crossing Guard through Independent Contractor

Prairie Elementary (Eric Echols-Gollas 9/16/16)

Prairie Elementary (Chris Kinney 12/14/16) - Volunteer

Sheldon HS (John Misplay 3/18/16)

Florin High School (Rudy Beuhler 4/8/16?

