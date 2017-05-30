Elk Grove teen dies in jet ski crash at Lake Camanche

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

An 18-year-old Elk Grove young woman has died after crashing a jet ski she was riding with another jet ski at Lake Camanche Monday.

Amador County sheriff’s investigators identified the young woman as Emily Uyeno of Elk Grove.

Investigators determined Uyeno and another man collided while driving the jet skis, causing Uyeno to be thrown from her jet ski into the water.

When deputies arrived, they found the 18-year-old unresponsive in the water.

Uyeno was rushed to Sutter Amador Emergency Room where she remained unresponsive and was later pronounced dead, deputies said.

Sheriff’s officials have not yet completed their investigation, but alcohol does not appear to have played a factor in the collision.

