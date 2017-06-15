Elk Grove trying to create 'beer destination' for residents

(Photo: ABC10)

Elk Grove Economic Development said it's working on making it easier and more affordable for prospective breweries.

The city is hoping through grants they're able to attract more breweries and create a better lifestyle for residents.

Real estate data site, SmartAsset, places Elk Grove as number two on the list of top cities in the U.S. where millenials are buying homes.

According to the report, 60 percent of homeowners in Elk Grove are millenials.

