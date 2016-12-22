Honeymoon Hero: Elk Grove man tackles guy jumping out of a plane mid-air

Imagine you're on a flight, just sitting there minding your own business, when it becomes clear another passenger is trying to jump out of the airplane...mid-flight. What would you do? Shannon Horn from Elk Grove knew just what to do. When you Google "Shannon Horn Air Canada" pages of news articles from Australia and the UK pop up. But this heroic act didn't get much attention here in the states so we caught up with the unsung hero at his house.

"I seen his arms go for the lever and I grabbed his wrists and tackled him to the ground," Horn told us, "I held him down until another passenger and put zip ties on him".

The whole incident happened 10 minutes before landing and right over water. Shannon saved the day and it all happened in November. He was on a trip from Sacramento to the Gold Coast in Australia for his honeymoon.

The 25-year-old Australian man who went crazy on the plane according to Shannon was on drugs.

"I don't look for confrontation. I thought this situation called for it and I was happy I did it in the end," Horn added.

Air Canada was also happy Shannon intervened. The airline sent him an $800 stipend and wrote a detailed letter. Shannon said he is going to use the money on a trip to Italy with his bride.

Copyright 2016 KXTV