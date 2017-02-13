Kids affected by Oroville spillway find shelter in Elk Grove School District

(Photo: Courtesy: Elk Grove Unified School District)

The Elk Grove Unified School District helped shelter 150 students from Yuba City Unified School District Sunday affected by the Oroville Dam evacuation.

The students, part of a band, were returning from an event in Southern California when they heard of the Yuba City evacuation.

The district is working on reuniting students with their parents at Pleasant Grove High School in Elk Grove.

