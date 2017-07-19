Man arrested after allegedly stabbing, grilling turtle

Elk Grove police say Eric Pauly was a guest at a home where he found the turtle, allegedly stabbed and barbequed it Monday night. (Photo: Elk Grove Police Department)

A man has been charged with malicious maiming of an animal after allegedly stabbing a turtle and grilling it during a BBQ.

Police were called to the home where Pauly was arrested. He faces animal cruelty charges and violating probation.

Pauly is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

