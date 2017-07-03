Man arrested in connection with four bank robberies in Elk Grove

Elk Grove police has arrested Joe Gonzalez, 49, of Sacramento, in connection with the robbery of four area banks, dating as far back as 2016. (Photo: Elk Grove Police Department)

A Sacramento man has been arrested in connection with four bank robberies in Elk Grove, one of which dated as far back as May 2016.

Elk Grove police placed Joe Gonzalez, 49, under arrest during a traffic stop along Florin Road on June 29.

Through an investigation, detectives determined Gonzalez was allegedly responsible for four bank robberies, the first of which dating back to May 7, 2016, in which a Chase Bank along Florin Road was robbed.

Gonzalez is also charged in connection with the Jan. 13, 2017 robbery of a Farmers and Merchants Bank along Elk Grove Boulevard, the March 20, 2017 robbery of a US Bank on Florin Rd. and the May 5, 2017 robbery of a Bank of the West also on Florin Rd.

