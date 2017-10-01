Police seek public's help finding missing man in Elk Grove

The Elk Grove Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating an at risk missing person, 58-year-old Jose Luna who has a reduced mental capacity due to a traumatic brain injury. (Photo: Elk Grove Police Department)

The Elk Grove Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating an at risk missing person, 58-year-old Jose Luna (photo attached), who has a reduced mental capacity due to a traumatic brain injury.

Luna was last seen around 3:30 a.m. when he walked away from a relatives residence located in the 6000 block of Travo Way.

Luna is described as a Hispanic male adult, 5 feet, 6 inches, weighing 170 pounds, with gray hair (balding) and brown eyes. Jose was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt with jeans. In an effort to help locate Luna, an Everbridge alert was sent out to residents in close proximity to where he was last seen.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jose Luna is asked to contact the Elk Grove Police Department Dispatch Center at 916-691-5246.

© 2017 KXTV-TV