Barricade suspect shoots at police during Elk Grove standoff

One suspect has barricaded himself inside a home and fired shots at officers near Elk Grove on Friday night, said the Elk Grove Police Department.

When officers responded to a family disturbance at 6 p.m. at the 10000 block of Trafton Court, a family left the house while one man stayed inside.

The suspect is armed and has fired shots at officers, police say. No one was hit or injured.

The Sacramento Sheriff's helicopter is aiding Elk Grove Police in the standoff with the suspect and police are asking people to avoid the area while the standoff continues.

Officers are working a barricaded subject in the 10100 block of Trafton Ct. Avoid the area. PIO on scene Blossom Ridge and Canadeo Circle — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) January 20, 2018

Suspect is armed and has fired shots at officers. No officers were hit. — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) January 20, 2018

