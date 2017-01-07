Shooting injures Elk Grove police K9

Police lights.

Police are have arrested two shooting suspects Saturday night after an Elk Grove police K9 was shot at a popular shopping center, officers said.

Police said the shooting happened at a Home Depot shopping center parking lot just after 9 p.m. at Laguna and West Stockton Boulevards.

Officers were responding to an alleged robbery at a nearby Jamba Juice when the suspects allegedly fired shots at police officers. One of the bullets hit the K9.

A woman has also been detained in a car that was parked in the area where the suspects were found, police said.

The two suspects were reportedly injured in the officer-involved shooting, according to police. The extent of their injuries have not yet been reported.

Police also report the K9's injuries are non-life threatening.

