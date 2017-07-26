Shooting victim found dead in front of Elk Grove home

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Following reports of a shooting in Elk Grove, responding officers discovered a body lying on a walkway leading up to a home Tuesday night.

Elk Grove police found the victim just before 10 p.m. shot in the head and unresponsive along Spring Flower Drive.

Medical crews arrived at the scene and declared the victim dead.

No suspect or a motive have yet been identified, according to police.

