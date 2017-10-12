Train derails in Galt, road closures expected for hours

Photo: file

A train derailment in Galt is likely to impact traffic in the area for several hours, according to police.

The derailment was reported by police just after 1 p.m. Thursday near the intersections of C and 4 th streets and Elm Avenue and McFarland Street.

Police report there are several cars derailed, with a couple of them laying on their sides.

There are no reports of injuries at this time, according to police, nor does it appear the derailed cars were transporting hazardous materials.

