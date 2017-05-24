Emergency drill scheduled at Sac International Airport

If you see fire trucks, police cars, or hazmat suits at Sacramento International Airport today, don't worry, it's just a drill.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sacramento International Airport [SMF] is conducting a simulated aviation incident to test its emergency preparedness. The emergency scenario is an airplane incident with causalities. Once the drill begins, emergency responders will arrive at the airport, with medical evacuation helicopters landing on the airfield to transport volunteers with realistic injury makeup to local hospitals.

SMF holds a full-scale emergency exercise every three years to comply with federal regulations and to give airport staff and community first responders the opportunity to perform as they would in a real emergency.

Signs will be posted in the airport to assist the public. If a real emergency occurs during the exercise, the drill stop immediately.

