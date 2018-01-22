Faucet with Running Water in a Sink (Photo: ognianm)

Due to an emergency, the El Dorado Irrigation District is asking residents in and around Placerville to stop utilizing immediate non-essential water.

"This includes activities such as running dishwashers and clothes washers, outdoor irrigation and car washing," an emergency announcement said. "Minimizing usage will reduce the potential for the water system to lose pressure or completely run out of water."

The district says the emergency was sent out after they believe a man entered the Camino Conduit pipe which carries raw water from Jenkinson Lake to a treatment plant in Pollock Pines.

Officials with the district say they reduced flows to the plant, which provides water to the majority of the district's service area from Pollick Pines to El Dorado Hills, while emergency responders search for the man.

The emergency does not affect the quality of the water in the area, according to the district.

Stay with ABC10 as more information is released.

© 2018 KXTV-TV