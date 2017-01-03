Emu caught after roaming around Valley Springs

A large bird running amuck in a small Calaveras County community has been caught.
An emu running loose in Valley Springs was captured by the Calaveras County Animal Control Tuesday and learned that it is a female.
Animal Control renamed the emu "Rockstar” because the bird is now famous and they had to chase the bird up a rocky hill side.
No one has claimed ownership of the emu yet.
