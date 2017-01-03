Emu caught after roaming around Valley Springs

A large bird running amuck in a small Calaveras County community has been caught.

An emu running loose in Valley Springs was captured by the Calaveras County Animal Control Tuesday and learned that it is a female.

Animal Control renamed the emu "Rockstar” because the bird is now famous and they had to chase the bird up a rocky hill side.

No one has claimed ownership of the emu yet.

Copyright 2016 KXTV