Epidemic of eating disorders in middle-aged women, study finds

Women workout at a Curves exercise facility. (Photo: Getty Images, 2003 Getty Images)

Eating disorders are affecting an unexpected group of people.

Many middle-aged women are suffering from eating disorders, according to a new study from BMC Medicine published Tuesday.

While eating disorders, such as anorexia and bulimia, are usually associated with early adulthood or adolescents, the UK study took a closer look at eating disorders and women in their 40s and 50s.

Eating disorders in middle-aged women isn't a new issue, but this is the first time there's been an investigation into the prevalence of eating disorders for women in this age group.

Researchers questioned more than 5,000 middle-aged women and found just over three percent reported having an eating disorder within the last 12 months. More than 15 percent said they had experienced an eating disorder at some point in their life. Less than 30 percent of women reported seeking help for their disorder.

Some middle-aged women struggled with an eating disorder throughout their life, while others developed an eating disorder in their midlife.

"Many of the women who took part in this study told us this was the first time they had ever spoken about their eating difficulties, so we need to understand why many women did not seek help." said Nadia Micali, lead author from the Department of Psychiatry at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York and University College London, London.

Researchers assessed many early risk factors that may be associated with eating disorders including childhood unhappiness, parental divorce or separation, sexual abuse and fear of social rejection.

While this particular study looked at possible links between early risk factors and eating disorders, it doesn't show cause and effect. But there are many triggers which may be associated with adult eating disorders, according to the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA):

pregnancy and childbirth

menopause

natural signs of aging such as sagging skin, body shape changes or wrinkles

competing with younger women

stress in the workplace

children leaving home (empty nest syndrome)

infidelity

divorce

stress from taking care of aging parents

financial issues

becoming a grandmother

Hormonal changes may play a major role in developing eating disorders in midlife. Studies have already found a connection between hormonal changes that occur during puberty and eating disorders. Menopause also comes with a heavy hormonal change and some studies suggest, like puberty, menopause can cause the same vulnerabilities to eating disorders.

Researchers say, there needs to be more studies done to find out why most middle-aged women don't seek help for their eating disorder.

"It may be that there are some barriers women perceive in healthcare access or a lack of awareness among healthcare professionals." Micali said.

It's important to note, the study was made up of women who were pregnant at a specific point and from a certain region in the UK.

